Uganda: UPDF Soldier Arrested for Shooting His Senior Colleague Dead

4 May 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Dan Wandera

The Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) at the Air defense division is holding one of their own for allegedly shooting his senior colleague killing him instantly at Nakasongola military barracks.

The Sunday evening shooting left another officer injured as he reportedly tried to arrest the suspect.

The suspect, Lance Corporal Max Omutojo who had reportedly gone into hiding after the shooting was eventually apprehended later in the night.

"He was found hiding within the barracks and is under safe custody as investigations continue. He will be taken before the court martial when investigations are complete," the Air defence division spokesperson, Lt Ibrahim Ssekito said on Monday.

The injured soldier is currently admitted to the army hospital in Nakasongola.

"He is out of danger," Lt Ssekito added.

Lt Ssekito also said they have recovered the murder weapon. He, however declined to reveal the identities of the deceased and injured officers saying they first need to inform their family members before their details can be made public.

Meanwhile, a source at the barracks who preferred anonymity said the suspect lost his cool after the now deceased Major declined to grant his request for a pass leave to attend to an emergency.

He says Corporal Omutojo left but later returned with a gun and shot his superior killing him on the spot.

The information was first shared by the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire on Sunday evening, who at the time said the shooter was on the run.

"There has been a shooting incident at Nakasongola Cantonment by one soldier leading to death of one Senior Officer at a rank of Major. He also injured a junior officer who had intervened to arrest him and now hospitalized. Investigations have commenced to establish the motive with efforts being made to apprehend the killer now on the run," Brig Karemire said.

Additional reporting by URN

