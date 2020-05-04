Tanzania: Selected Commodities Value Shoot Up By 7.5 Pc

4 May 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE value of selected manufactured commodities increased by 7.5 per cent in the period ending December last year following improvement recorded in south eastern, southern highlands and central zones.

According to the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) consolidated zonal economic performance report for the quarter ending December last year, the value of manufactured commodities rose to 2.64tri/- compared to 2.45tri/- in the corresponding period 2018.

"Good performance in manufacturing activity was largely underpinned by the availability of raw materials, stability of power supply, improved infrastructure coupled with increased market demand," stated the report.

The south eastern zone recorded the highest increase in the value of manufactured commodities of 64.0 per cent in the reference period to 3 3 7 .5bn/- compared to 205.7 bn/- in the corresponding period 2018.

The southern highlands followed after registering 54.8 per cent increase in the value of manufactured commodities to 27 0.8 bn/- compared to 17 4.9bn/- in the corresponding quarter 2018 .

On the other, Dar es Salaam, Northern and Lake Zones registered negative increase in the value of manufactured commodities by 4.3, 4.3 and 3 .3 per cent, respectively.

During the period under review, Dar es Salaam zone the value of manufactured commodities declined to 1.36tri/- from 1.43tri/-, Northern zone to 3 63 .3 bn/- from 37 9.5bn/- and Lake zone to 151.8bn/- from 157.0bn/-.

However, apart from the decline in the growth of the value of manufactured commodities, Dar es Salaam continues to be a leading zone in the sector, contributing 51.8 per cent of the total value of selected manufactured goods, followed by northern and south eastern zones at 13 .8 per cent and 12.8 per cent, respectively.

It is undeniable fact that manufacturing sector plays key role in growth of any economy and it is from this sector developing country can catchup with the rest of the world.

Industries producing goods for mass consumption -- such as clothes, textiles and food -- are incentivised, while the government also maintains a keen focus on the development of power megaprojects as a key enabler of industrialisation.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Outrage at Nigeria's 'Draconian' Infectious Disease Bill

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.