Tanzania: Political Will, Mass Support Behind Tanzania's Immunization Success Story

A MAN with a baby girl strapped on his back is standing in a queue waiting to be attended at Ilongero Health Centre in Singida Rural District which provides anti-natal and post-natal clinic care for pregnant and lactating mothers.

Hussein Said (40) joins a group of women and only a few men who have escorted their wives to the clinic at the health centre for anti-natal and post-natal care services.

He, naturally, attracts the attention of journalists from various media organisations who visited the Ilongero Health Centre last year for a World Food Programme (WFP)'s food and nutrition project.

Mr Said is a widower. He lost his wife four days after she gave birth to a baby girl in June 2018. He now takes care of the baby including attending to clinics every time defying the social and cultural traditions which prevent men from attending clinics.

He says has nobody to help him as his mother, the one he could easily help, is blind.

"My wife died in June last year leaving me with a four-day baby and my mother is blind."

Men going to clinics is still not common in many developing countries due to a common belief that issues related to pregnancy and childbirth are in the domain of women.

The cultural norms dictates that clinics are simply not meant for men. A typical African man would not even escort his wife to clinic because he may be subjected to mockery.

His presence at the clinics shows a commitment of a father on her daughter's health being. But it also underlines a positive perception of parents about children vaccination that compliments government's political will to drive success in the national immunisation programme, a big health success story in Tanzania.

Tanzania is regarded as one of the best performing in Africa with over 90 per cent of children covered for major vaccine-preventable childhood diseases.

Children in Tanzania stand a better chance of surviving past their fifth birthday than ever before. Immunization rates have been maintained at a high level-Diphtheria-tetanus-pertussis-Hep. B HiB (Penta 3) coverage was 98 percent in 2017, according to UNICEF which supports the country's immunisation programme.

The number of unvaccinated children has gone down from 47,013 in 2014 to 30,662 in 2017, says UNICEF in a 2019 document posted on its website. The UN organisation aims to maintain and increase immunisation coverage above 95 percent with a "Reach Every Child" approach.

Government commitment backed by political will and strong positive response from the public after sensitisation programme are behind the success story of the children vaccination in Tanzania, says Dr Dafrossa Lyimo, Immunisation and Vaccines Development Programme Manager in the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children.

The government takes immunization coverage among children to monitor vaccination services, to guide disease eradication and elimination programmes and as indicators of health system performance, she says.

"Apart from donor support, the government is investing a lot of public funds in immunisation programme which shows political commitment to strengthen health services for the benefit of the people.

That and strong positive response from the public are major forces behind the success,"

"People support immunisation programme because the vaccines are issued at primary health care centres and they see results.

We have had no polio since 1996 and in 2005 Tanzania was officially accepted as a polio free country by WHO," she says.

The World Health Organisation accepted Tanzania as polio free in 2005. The UN organization had worked with the government and through the assistance of partners like UNICEF, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), to help Tanzania reach every child with immunization services.

According to WHO coordinated efforts with communities comprised routine vaccination at health facilities, and specific efforts in high-risk areas targeting hard-to-reach population.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Other approaches included training support to thousands of front-line workers in communities as well as campaigns and polio surveillance activities.

The last case of polio was in 1996 and vaccine coverage has been maintained at 90 per cent nationally which enabled attainment of Millennium Development Goal (MDG), 4 to reduce child mortality.

Tanzania has also scored highly on vaccination of children against measles, one of the most contagious diseases ever known and an important cause of death and disability among young children worldwide.

In 2004 the government conducted a nationwide measles campaign for aged nine months to five years, where children received vaccination against measles twice, at nine months and later at 18 months, says Dr Lyimo.

"We vaccinated over 20 million children which is nearly 50 per cent of the entire population.

We have not had measles outbreak since 2014 or polio since 1996. That are very big achievements for the country," she says.