East Africa: Comesa Gives $5 000 in Support of Malawi Govt's Efforts to Fight COVID-19

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) Competition Commission has provided $5 000 in support of Malawi government's efforts to fight the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Bagus (R) receives the symbolic cheque from Lipimile

George Lipimile, chief executive officer of the COMESA Competition Commission, said the donation will help ease the country's budget needs for the Covid-19 pandemic response.

Minister of Industry and Trade Salim Bagus, who received the donation on behalf of the government, said Malawi needs more support in the fight against the pandemic.

On March 12 2020, World Health Organisation declared the Covid-19 outbreak a pandemic.

President Peter Mutharika on March 20 2020 declared a State of Disaster.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print

0shares