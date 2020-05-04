Gambia: Regional Health Officials Conclude Hand Sanitiser, Ppes Training

The University of The Gambia School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences has concluded nine-day training on sanitiser production and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for regional health officials.

The training which concluded over the weekend was funded by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). It involved 26 health care providers from all regions across the country.

Professor Ousman Nyan, Provost of University of The Gambia School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences said the trained health workers are ready to make the difference.

"This is a proud moment for us. You went through training not only for your own interest but also for your patients and communities," he told the participants.

Professor Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Vice Chancellor of the University expressed gratitude to the staff, participants and sponsors of the programme.

"There is no vaccine for Covid-19 yet. Therefore, we must take precautionary measures serious, which key among, is regular use of hand sanitiser," he said.

He reminded them that neighbouring countries continue to record new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying all hands must be on deck to flatten the curve.

Acting Director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye assured participants of the health ministry's commitment to support their initiatives.

"You have to push," he said and "the mechanism is there to support you but you must remain resolute and collaborate together," he advised the participants.