Gambia: Regional Health Officials Conclude Hand Sanitiser, Ppes Training

4 May 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Dem

The University of The Gambia School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences has concluded nine-day training on sanitiser production and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) for regional health officials.

The training which concluded over the weekend was funded by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO). It involved 26 health care providers from all regions across the country.

Professor Ousman Nyan, Provost of University of The Gambia School of Medicine and Allied Health Sciences said the trained health workers are ready to make the difference.

"This is a proud moment for us. You went through training not only for your own interest but also for your patients and communities," he told the participants.

Professor Dr Faqir Muhammad Anjum, Vice Chancellor of the University expressed gratitude to the staff, participants and sponsors of the programme.

"There is no vaccine for Covid-19 yet. Therefore, we must take precautionary measures serious, which key among, is regular use of hand sanitiser," he said.

He reminded them that neighbouring countries continue to record new cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, saying all hands must be on deck to flatten the curve.

Acting Director of health services, Dr Mustapha Bittaye assured participants of the health ministry's commitment to support their initiatives.

"You have to push," he said and "the mechanism is there to support you but you must remain resolute and collaborate together," he advised the participants.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.