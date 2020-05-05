Kenya: In the News - Flooding Sweeps Kenya, Displacing Thousands

4 May 2020
The New Humanitarian (Geneva)

Nairobi — 'Roads are cut, bridges have been destroyed, access to health facilities is becoming a challenge'.

Thousands of people have been forced to flee flooding in western Kenya after the River Nzoia broke its banks on Saturday following several days of heavy rains, with torrents of water submerging homes and uprooting trees.

Rains have lashed west, central, and southeast Kenya for over a week, causing rivers to overflow, triggering floods and mudslides. Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa said on Thursday that 116 people had so far died across 29 of Kenya's 47 counties.

Media images have shown residents setting up makeshift shelters on narrow stretches of raised ground near the floodwaters. "Shelter is a big priority; people need to be given a place to stay to shield them from the continued rains," said Asha Mohammed, the secretary general of the Kenya Red Cross. "Roads are cut, bridges have been destroyed, access to health facilities is becoming a challenge."

The Kenya Red Cross has asked county governments for additional shelters due to concerns that coronavirus could spread due to overcrowding. "I would advocate for an integrated approach to ensure that we are able to reach the same populations talking about COVID-19 prevention, and also ensuring that we deal with the effects of the floods," said Mohammed.

Abnormally heavy rains have fallen across East Africa. The run-off from the storms that have pelted the Ethiopian highlands has caused flash flooding along the Juba and Shabelle river valleys in neighbouring Somalia. Thousands of people, including those made homeless by conflict and earlier climate shocks, have lost their homes and farms, according to the UN's emergency aid coordination office, OCHA.

"The river levels are rising at an unprecedented rate," OCHA's head of office, Justin Brady, told The New Humanitarian. "We're seeing water levels now we'd normally see at the end of May."

- Obi Anyadike

Read the original article on The New Humanitarian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Humanitarian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The New Humanitarian

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.