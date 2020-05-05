Africa: Closing Remarks by President von der Leyen at the Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Event

document

Ladies and Gentlemen, we have made it!

Today is a defining moment for the global community. At a time when we are sitting further apart than usual, the world has shown it is standing closer together than ever before.

In the space of just a few hours, we have collectively pledged EUR 7.4 billion for vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

This money will help kick-start unprecedented global cooperation. And it will create a truly unique, global public good. This is the true power of unity and humanity.

I thank governments from across the world for contributing with funding and commitment. I am grateful to the global health organisations, the researchers, scientists and all partners who will work tirelessly to find the solutions we need. It would not have been possible without you, your leadership, and your compassion.

But more – much more – will be needed in the months to come. Today's sprint was a great start for our marathon. The marathon is the way ahead now.

We need everyone on board. I just got the message that Madonna has announced a contribution of EUR 1 million to the Coronavirus Global Response and that shows that the global response must also include civil society, and the global community of citizens. For this reason, we are joining forces with NGOs. We will work with Global Citizen and other partners – so stay tuned.

I thank you all.

And today we can truly say: The world is united against the coronavirus. And the world will win.