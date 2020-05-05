Kenya: Tremor Shakes Up Turkana Residents

4 May 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Lutta

Earth tremors that lasted several seconds were on Sunday night felt in Lodwar and Lokichar towns in Turkana County.

Many worried and surprised Lodwar residents streamed out of their homes to check with their neighbours, with some later sharing their experiences on social media.

Bethsheba Ekale said that while she was asleep, she heard an excessive rumbling of the earth that shook her bed and woke her up.

"There was also funny humming of windows and rooftops. I jumped out of my bed and ran out of the house," she narrated.

Another resident, Brenda, said that she was asleep and only woke up when her bed started moving as if someone was roughly shaking it.

Most were indoors due to the curfew and a power outage.

Many locals were terrified by the violent movements, before they later established that the cause was an earthquake.

According to an online earthquake tracker, the 4.9 magnitude quake occured at 10.36 pm and had a 10-kilometre depth.

The earthquake was felt in neighbouring Uganda.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved.

