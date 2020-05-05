Mauritius Reports No New COVID-19 Cases Today

4 May 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

No new Covid-19 cases have been registered today and the number of active cases stands at three. These latest figures were communicated, this afternoon, through a communiqué released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The number of successfully treated patients is 316 while 10 deaths have been registered since the outbreak in the country. The number of positive cases stands at 332.

As regards the PCR tests, figures reveal that 18 959 have been carried out. A total of 26 275 frontliners have been screened through the Rapid Antigen Tests.

Hundred passengers are still under quarantine.

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.