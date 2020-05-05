Mauritius Reports No New COVID-19 Cases Today

press release

No new Covid-19 cases have been registered today and the number of active cases stands at three. These latest figures were communicated, this afternoon, through a communiqué released by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The number of successfully treated patients is 316 while 10 deaths have been registered since the outbreak in the country. The number of positive cases stands at 332.

As regards the PCR tests, figures reveal that 18 959 have been carried out. A total of 26 275 frontliners have been screened through the Rapid Antigen Tests.

Hundred passengers are still under quarantine.

