South Africa: SA Man Stranded in Cameroon Reunited With Son Battling Cancer

5 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Canny Maphanga

A South African citizen, who was stranded in Cameroon during the lockdown, has finally been reunited with his son battling cancer in Cape Town.

"I was released [from quarantine] on Tuesday and arrived home on Wednesday. I have been with my son since and it was very emotional," Reginald Faulmann told News24 on Sunday.

The 62-year-old had been stranded in Douala, Cameroon, since 18 March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's initial announcement of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, in a bid to minimise the spread of Covid-19, meant all international and domestic flights were prohibited, irrespective of the risk category of the country of origin.

Faulmann arrived in South Africa on Sunday, 19 April, after the government amended regulations to make provisions for repatriation flights during the lockdown. He thanked the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) for their efforts to ensure he returned to SA soil.

"When the repatriation flight of SAA was cancelled, they went the extra mile to secure a charter to bring all stranded SA people back home. They worked tirelessly to make sure that this would happen, and they kept in constant contact at all times to inform me of progress," he said.

He was placed in quarantine at the Birchwood Hotel in Johannesburg, Gauteng, and later tested for Covid-19.

Following his results, he was released, and he was able to reunite with his son.

Faulmann has been with his son, Jody, 39, since then.

His son is terminally ill with cancer and "has very little time left".

Repatriation and evacuation flights continue during the Level 4 lockdown, but international and domestic flights remain prohibited.

As of Sunday, South Africa had 6 783 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 131 deaths.

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.