South Sudan COVID-19 Cases Rise to 49

Juba — South Sudan on Sunday confirmed three more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 49.

The High-Level Taskforce on Covid-19 said the three were tested in the capital Juba.

"In the last 24 hours, 137 samples were tested and results released. Of these, three tested positive of Covid-19. The new cases identified are all adult males from South Sudan," a statement from the Taskforce states.

The statement seen by The East African on Sunday add that the Taskforce is tracing 211 contacts of people who tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Taskforce also stated that three patients were in critical condition.

Currently, there is only one designated quarantine facility with 24 beds. But the government is upgrading it to a 100-bed facility.

There's currently no vaccine for Covid-19 and various countries have taken precautionary measures.

East African countries have instituted measures such as social distancing, curfews and lockdowns, encouraging citizens to work from home, encouraging hygiene practices such as washing hands frequently.