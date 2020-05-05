Nigeria: Wining the Battle Against Coronavirus Through Global Cooperation

opinion

As our prime minister, Boris Johnson, said at the conference today: "The race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes. We are in this together and together we will win."

Right now, the fast global spread of coronavirus means no one is safe from this pandemic until we are all safe.

In both our countries, people have made enormous personal sacrifices to slow the spread of this virus.

But only one thing will stop this pandemic in its tracks: A vaccine.

We are all contributing to the war on this disease in different ways. The United Kingdom has stepped up to become the biggest donor to the international fund to develop a coronavirus vaccine, which will save lives and livelihoods around the world, including in our two countries.

Our scientists at the University of Oxford have begun human trials and are partnering with another British success story, AstraZeneca - one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies - to make sure we are ready to manufacture a workable vaccine at scale.

The global sense of community among nations is remarkable as we work together towards this common goal to find a cure. The only way we will succeed is by bringing together our resources, science and expertise to prevent a second wave of infection.

As such, the U.K. was very proud to have co-hosted today the Coronavirus Global Response International Pledging Conference with Japan, Germany, France, Canada, Norway, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the European Commission.

The more countries, businesses and global organisations pull together to pool their expertise, the faster our scientists will succeed in finding a vaccine, accessible and affordable for all.

This is a pledging event aiming to raise $8 billion from governments and global organisations for the research and development of vaccines, treatments and tests to help end the coronavirus pandemic and prevent future waves of infection.

The U.K. has pledged significant support to achieve this aim, including the world's largest donation to the Coalition For Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) fund to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The more countries, businesses and global organisations pull together to pool their expertise, the faster our scientists will succeed in finding a vaccine, accessible and affordable for all.

The international momentum to finding a vaccine is growing.

Now our nations must work together to build on this by making sure when we do find a vaccine, it will reach the people who need it.

Today's pledging event to help find a vaccine is only the beginning.

On June 4 the U.K. will play virtual host to the Global Vaccine Summit focused on raising funds to help Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. We hope that the Nigerian government will be able to play an active role in this summit.

I know that our two governments can work together to get this right. Because the only way for us to defeat this global disease is through global cooperation.

To kick off the international investment push, last week I announced new U.K. funding for Gavi to vaccinate up to 75 million children in the world's poorest countries. We have pledged funding equivalent to £330 million a year for the next five years. Gavi's work is integral to stopping diseases spreading globally and protecting countries like yours and mine from future pandemics.

Gavi has a superb track record in delivering life-saving vaccinations, and pledges to the Alliance will help support their work in 68 different countries. Once a coronavirus vaccine is developed, Gavi will also play an integral role in ensuring its global distribution.

I know that our two governments can work together to get this right. Because the only way for us to defeat this global disease is through global cooperation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Europe and Africa Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The U.K. is not only giving its support to the pledging conference today, we are calling on our international partners to do the same. We need everyone to pull together and work together.

Ministerial colleagues, whether in the U.K. or in your own country, are standing together at today's pledging initiative. We are urging other countries to step up and make their contributions to overcome this crisis for our common good.

As our prime minister, Boris Johnson, said at the conference today: "The race to discover the vaccine to defeat this virus is not a competition between countries, but the most urgent shared endeavour of our lifetimes. We are in this together and together we will win."

Anne-Marie Trevelyan is the UK secretary of state for International Development.