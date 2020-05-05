Nigeria: Borno Governor Appoints New Shehu of Bama

The Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, on Monday appointed Umar Ibn Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar Elkanemi as the new Shehu of Bama.

Mr Kyari is the eldest son of the late Shehu who died last week in Maiduguri, a government statement said.

The late monarch, Kyari Elkanemi, died on April 27 in Maiduguri where he fled to about six years ago after Boko Haram took over his domain.

But the governor has instructed the new monarch to remain in Bama and not in Maiduguri where his father lived during the last years of his rule.

The governor in the letter signed by him said the new monarch, a businessman, was appointed based on the recommendations of the Bama kingmakers.

The Secretary to the Borno State Government, Usman Jidda, presented the letter to Mr Kyari on behalf of the governor at the Shehu's palace in Bama on Monday afternoon.

"I am directed by His Excellency to direct you to remain in Bama so that you can give a sense of belonging to the people, your role as a leader is very crucial and principal to the establishment of civil authorities in Bama.

"Your appointment was based on your proven integrity impeccable record of service to the people of Bama Local Government, and in particular service to humanity in general.

"Your royal highness sir, this appointment is conferred on you by the executive Governor of Borno State, you are hereby expected to exhibit a high sense of justice, equity, fairness to all people of Bama.

The Kaigama of Bama, Baba Kaigama, who responded on behalf of the new monarch, conveyed the emir's gratitude to Governor Zulum "for choosing Shehu Umar as the new emir of Bama."