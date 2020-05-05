Nigeria: Coronavirus - Recoveries Now 261 in Lagos

Total recoveries from coronavirus infection in Lagos State now stand at 261 as 14 more patients were discharged on Monday.

The state's Ministry of Health gave the update on Monday, saying the patients were discharged following their full recovery from the infection.

The patients tested negative to COVID-19 two consecutive times, and are no longer contagious.

"14 more COVID19Lagos patients; 6 females & 8 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, Onikan, LUTH & Eti-Osa (Landmark) to reunite with the society.

"The patients; 7 from Onikan, 2 from IDH, Yaba, 4 from LUTH & 1 from the Eti-Osa (LandMark)Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

"With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 261," the ministry wrote

The state recorded more than 100 recoveries within one week.

As of Monday, Lagos has 1,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 814 active cases, 261 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 30 deaths.

The ministry urged Lagos residents to keep practising good personal hygiene, adequate washing of hands and safe physical distance.

Residents with COVID-19 complaints are encouraged to inform the state through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.