Nigeria: Coronavirus - Nigerian Govt Plans to Disinfect Schools Nationwide

4 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ayodeji Adegboyega

The Federal Government on Monday announced that it would commence the decontamination of schools across the country.

The Minister of Environment, Muhammad Mahmood, disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said the ministry would get the data of schools nationwide from the Federal Ministry of Education.

Mr. Mahmood said, "We are initiating a programme of decontaminating and disinfecting our schools before they open.

"Because subsequently in the phases (of easing the lockdown), I believe we will get to that point when we start opening the schools.

"So, we will be liaising with the Federal Ministry of Education to make sure we have the needed data to carry out the exercise."

Although the minister did not state when the exercise would start, he said his ministry had been making efforts to commence the programme.

Mr. Mahmood said, "Today we will like to brief you on our first video conference with our Environmental Health Sanitation desks across the country, the 36 states plus the FCT.

"Also in attendance was a representative of the World Health Organisation, the purpose of which is to build additional capacity and to reiterate adherence to the guidelines in this response to COVID-19."

School Closure

Before the total lockdown of Abuja, Lagos and Ogun States, the Federal Ministry of Education had closed all tertiary, secondary and primary schools nationwide.

This it said was part of its measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

