Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa's $18 Billion COVID-19 Package 'Fictitious' - Biti

5 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

Former Finance Minister, Tendai Biti has described the government's recently announced ZW$18 billion COVID-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package as 'fictitious'.

In a special address to the nation at State House last Friday, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a ZW$18 billion package for distressed companies due to COVID-19 disruptions.

Most of these companies reopened for business Monday after a five-week national lockdown.

"The package is proportionate to the disruption the virus has caused in our national economy. The Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package is designed to scale up production in all sectors of the economy in response to the adverse effect of COVID-19," Mnangagwa said last week.

"The package will also be used to address the needs of the small-scale industries, improve health facilities, reduce poverty and hardships, and assist vulnerable groups in our society."

However, Biti who is also the MDC Alliance Vice President, described Mnangagwa's announcement as all talk without real money on the table to support his pledge.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com in an interview, the former Treasury boss said he had it on good account that Mnangagwa's statement on the rescue package was nothing but mere figures.

"Mnangagwa is a leader who is deeply obsessed with figures running into billions of dollars but it is a known fact that his government is broke and has no capacity to raise such a huge fund," he said.

"For months now, health workers have not received their COVID-19 allowances and personal protective equipment.

"Government has made promises to assist the poor and vulnerable households during the COVID-19 lockdown but up to now, nothing has materialised. Above all, some of these promises were made almost a month ago."

The fiery politician accused Mnangagwa of trying to put up an act which is synonymous to the announcements made by his counterpart, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa. Last month, Ramaphosa announced a R500 million COVID-19 package for his country.

"Why does he announce the stimulus package just after Ramaphosa has made similar announcements? While copying and pasting is allowed, when it comes to figures Mnangagwa must be very realistic because it raises citizens' expectations high," he said, adding Zimbabwe's bankruptcy was a public secret.

"If we have that kind of money, why would Mnangagwa instruct his Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube to write a letter to the IMF (International Monetary Fund) seeking urgent dialogue and admitting that the country is headed for a health and economic catastrophe because of limited access to foreign currency?"

The amount announced by Mnangagwa is equivalent to US$720 million.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.