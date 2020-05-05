Zimbabwe: Raw Sewage Floods Chitungwiza Houses

Some Chitungwiza residents are living in fear of a disease outbreak as raw sewage is flowing into their homes and gardens.

The sewage is flowing into the streets and wells, where people are fetch drinking water due to erratic supplies.

It is understood that the problem started when people were allocated stands on top of sewer pipelines.

In Unit K, at least 80 houses have been affected.

Zengeza 5 Extension, especially along Zambiringa Road, has six residential stands on top of sewer pipes.

One of the houses under construction has a manhole in one of the rooms.

A visit to Unit K last week showed sewage flowing inside some of the houses, with bursts erupting from the toilets while others had bursts in their backyards.

Children, who could be seen playing in the sewage, and other residents, are at risk of contracting diseases such as cholera and typhoid, which are traditional problems in Chitungwiza.

Chitungwiza Mayor Councillor Lovemore Maiko visited the area after being summoned by the affected residents.

He confirmed that new houses built on top of the main sewer lines were the major cause of the sewer bursts.

"That area now has a problem of perennial sewer bursts, a problem that arose when houses from new stands were built on top of a sewer line and this is now affecting the old houses in Unit K.

"I understand their plight and the problem is now long overdue forcing them to live side by side with sewer.

Council officials have been regularly attending to bursts in the area, but this has proven futile as each time they attend, another pipe bursts again," he said.

Clr Maiko said council officials from the Public Works committee toured the area shortly before the Covid-19 national lockdown, to establish the extent of the challenge and come up with possible solutions.

A special council meeting focusing on areas affected by sewer is on cards.

Chitungwiza also plans to engage Government on the issue.

Residents have petitioned Chitungwiza Municipality to urgently address the matter.