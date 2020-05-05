Zimbabwe: Steep COVID-19 Test Charges Condemned

Photo: fernando zhiminaicela/Pixabay
(File photo).
5 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The Community Working Group on Health (CWGH) has described as unfair the steep prices that some private health facilities are charging individuals for COVID-19 tests.

Investigations by NewZimbabwe.com showed that some private medical health centres were demanding up to US$25 per person for a COVID-19 test.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week extended the lockdown by a further 14-days but allowed industry and commerce to resume operations while complying with set health guidelines to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Some of the guidelines include tests for the coronavirus for all employees returning to work, wearing of face masks by all people in public spaces, and maintenance of social distancing.

However, taking advantage of the new government guidelines, some health facilities with testing machines have steeply hiked their prices, a move which has been strongly condemned by CWGH director, Itai Rusike as most of the test kits were donated equipment.

"Zimbabwe's poorly resourced COVID-19 response is inevitably shifting the burden to the most vulnerable and precarious people, households and businesses," he said.

Rusike also described as draconian, the rule to force people to wear face masks when they leave their homes. The government has announced a 12-month prison sentence for anyone caught in public without a face mask.

The CWGH director said the public and other stakeholders should not be mere bystanders when the government was announcing COVID-19 decisions.

"They need to be informed about the decisions and make sense of how to implement them, to plan for the pandemic and its impact on their own lives and work.

"So for the general public in Zimbabwe to have trust and support for any strategy for the next phases of the COVID-19 response, calls for a multi-sector taskforce to engage stakeholder and community representatives through genuinely open deliberative processes," he said.

Rusike said the government's decision on measures taken on the lockdown should have explicitly addressed how different interests and risks were being balanced.

Contacted for a comment, Health Ministry secretary, Agnes Mahomva said she could not make a comment as she was in a meeting.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.