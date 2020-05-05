Somalia Covid19 Cases Now At 722

4 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia has once again recorded a worrying trend with 51 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections to 722.

Health Minister Fawziya Abikar, said 37 cases were found in Benadir and 12 were detected in regional Puntland state and two others in Galmudug in central region.

Abikar said one patient succumbed to the disease, bringing the total number of facilities to 32.

She said 32 of the latest cases were male while 19 others were female and the number of those who recovered in the past 24 hours were ten, bringing the total number of recovery cases to 44.

The latest cases came amid concern about the sharp surge in the number of confirmed cases in Somalia due to the limited capacity to contain the spread of the virus because of the fragile healthcare system.

