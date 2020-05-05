Liberia: Four New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Monrovia — Liberia recorded an additional four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Montserrado County on Saturday, May 1, bringing the total confirmed cases to 158.

According to statistics from the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), of the total number of confirmed cases, three were imported into the country while 155 were locally transmitted.

There have 58 recoveries from the virus, while the death toll is now 18.

Health workers present 20.3 per cent of the total number of confirmed cases throughout the country.

A total of 789 contacts are under active daily follow up, according to NPHIL. There are 142 high risk contacts under observation in precautionary observation centers in four counties.

According to NPHIL, the risk of transmission remains very high largely due to high population movements in Montserrado as the county is home to approximately 1,500,000 (1/3) of the country total population while local transmission mainly from contacts of confirmed cases has accounted for about 98% of the cases.

In response to the ongoing epidemic, the Government led by President. George Manneh Weah, activated and empowered an Incidence Management System (IMS) to collaborate with partners to lead the COVID-19 response towards the eventual and speedy eradication of the virus from the country. The IMS Pillars include EPI surveillance, contact tracing, case management, laboratory, infection prevention and control, logistics & supplies, dead body management, case investigation, psychosocial, risk communication and WASH with similar structure at the county level.

A total of 64 case patients are being managed at seven treatment centers with 92% being managed in Montserrado county; with six case patients being oxygenated (severe cases).

As part of challenges, NPHIL named limited space at the treatment center for isolation and management of confirmed cases; admitting confirmed cases in the treatment center without case investigation; unavailability of POCs to relocate High risk contacts (110) which increase community transmission in the affected counties and the limited funding to meet response needs across the country.