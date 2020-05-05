Zimbabwe: U.S. Pledges U.S.$3 Million More to Fight COVID-19 in Zimbabwe

5 May 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

The United States (US) has pledged an additional US$3 million to support Zimbabwe's COVID-19 National Preparedness and Response plan bringing the amount donated by the same government to US$6 million.

The funding was availed through the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"CDC will award the new funding in early May 2020 through existing CDC Zimbabwe implementing partners, ICAP at Columbia University, the Biomedical Research & Training Institute (BRTI), and the International Training and Education Center for Health (ITECH)," said the US in a statement.

"Programmes will increase laboratory diagnostic capacity; enhance central and district-level surveillance; strengthen infection, prevention, and control in healthcare facilities; and support vaccine preparedness."

According to the statement, CDC will also use approximately US$75,000, part of the US$150,000 previously announced by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) funds, to support COVID-19 prevention measures for People Living with HIV (PLHIV).

In addition, the CDC also supports Zimbabwe through technical assistance.

CDC Zimbabwe has several public health experts serving and supporting as co-chairs and technical experts in government entities established by Zimbabwe's national plan, including surveillance and epidemiology, infection prevention and control, laboratory, case management, and risk communication and community engagement.

CDC technical assistance, together with other partner support, has assisted the Zimbabwean government to develop COVID-19 case definitions, protocols for surveillance, contact tracing, quarantine, infection prevention and control, treatment, and diagnostic testing.

The US says the goal of the CDC and U.S. global health response to COVID-19 is to limit human-to-human transmission and minimise the global impact of COVID-19 through a partnership with countries, multilateral and non-governmental partners.

"This US funding and technical support build on our long-standing partnership and investments to contribute to a healthier Zimbabwe," said Kelsey Mirkovic, CDC acting country director.

"The United States has been a long-standing development partner for the people of Zimbabwe. We invested over US$370 million in health, humanitarian, and development assistance in 2019. We are working tirelessly to ensure that we maintain critical health and humanitarian assistance activities, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic," she added.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.