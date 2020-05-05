Sudan: Hamdouk and Abiy Ahmed Discuss Bilateral Relations Via Phone Call

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck and his Ethiopian counterpart Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed discussed during a telephone call, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them.

The two prime ministers have discussed a number of issues, including the issue of demarcation of borders, and the formation of a technical committee to immediately start work for completion of the demarcation work after its formation.

On his part, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed asserted that the relations between the two countries are so strong that they do not allow any tensions on the borders, and that any issue of that kind will be resolved through the direct communication and transparent dialogue between the political and military leaderships of the two countries, indicating the special relationship and common interests between Sudan and Ethiopia.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Don't Miss
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
WHO Speaks on Traditional Medicine Use for COVID-19
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.