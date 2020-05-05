Sudan: Hamdouk and Abiy Ahmed Discuss Bilateral Relations Via Phone Call

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck and his Ethiopian counterpart Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed discussed during a telephone call, the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them.

The two prime ministers have discussed a number of issues, including the issue of demarcation of borders, and the formation of a technical committee to immediately start work for completion of the demarcation work after its formation.

On his part, the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed asserted that the relations between the two countries are so strong that they do not allow any tensions on the borders, and that any issue of that kind will be resolved through the direct communication and transparent dialogue between the political and military leaderships of the two countries, indicating the special relationship and common interests between Sudan and Ethiopia.