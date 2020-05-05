Libya: Al Burhan Receives Congratulatory Letters From Tunisia and Libya

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan, received a congratulatory message from his Excellency President Gais Saeed, the President of the Republic of Tunisia on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Tunisian president called in his message for blessings to Sudan, and wishing the Sudan the Arab and the Islamic nation's security and stability, indicating the holy month as an opportunity for the world to join hands to overcome the corona pandemic.

In the same context, the Head of the Transitional Sovereign Council received a congratulatory message from Fayez Moustafa al-Sarraj, the Head of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord in Libya, in which he expressed sincere blessings and wishes that the month of Ramadan and the Arab and Islamic nation would be more united and stronger.

