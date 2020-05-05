South Africa: Provinces in War of Words Over Travel to Funerals

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

Over the past few weekends, taxis have lined up for kilometres at a checkpoint between Aberdeen and Graaff-Reinet, with hundreds of people having to be screened. Most were coming to the province for funerals.

Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, has again raised his concern over the risk to the province from people travelling from the Western Cape for funerals.

However, the Western Cape MEC for Transport and Public Works, Bonginkosi Madikizela, said the premier's constant "attacks" do not bode well for continued co-operative governance.

Two weeks ago the police uncovered a syndicate creating fake permits for funerals.

Mabuyane said they were also expecting the return of about 10,000 seasonal workers from the Western Cape who are allowed to come home in the seven-day grace period under Level 4 lockdown regulations.

Many of the seasonal workers are from the Ceres area that has been identified as one of the infection hotspots in the Western Cape.

Mabuyane added that he remained concerned over those...

