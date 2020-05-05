South Africa: Human Rights Remain Essential During the COVID-19 Crisis

5 May 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Narnia Bohler-Muller, Yul Derek Davids, Benjamin Roberts and Martin Bekker

Twenty-five years after the promulgation of the South African Constitution, widely hailed for entrenching human rights, a majority of South Africans do not question the harshness of the lockdown regulations, the invoking of the National Disaster Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the changes that these measures have visited on their human rights.

In a survey conducted by University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), based on a nationally representative spread of some 5,800 respondents, a telling majority - 68% - indicated a willingness to sacrifice "some human rights" if it helps to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Among the rights that have been limited under the lockdown are the rights to freedom of association, freedom of movement, the right to education and trade, and the right to privacy. Moreover, we are faced with a surveillance state and increased military presence on the streets.

Rights may be limited in terms of section 36 of our Constitution, when such limitation would be deemed reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. And it appears that the "invisible enemy" we are "fighting" leaves us - the authorities and citizens - with few choices.

It happened suddenly, and...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.