South Africa: Human Rights Remain Essential During the COVID-19 Crisis

analysis

Twenty-five years after the promulgation of the South African Constitution, widely hailed for entrenching human rights, a majority of South Africans do not question the harshness of the lockdown regulations, the invoking of the National Disaster Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the changes that these measures have visited on their human rights.

In a survey conducted by University of Johannesburg (UJ) and the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), based on a nationally representative spread of some 5,800 respondents, a telling majority - 68% - indicated a willingness to sacrifice "some human rights" if it helps to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

Among the rights that have been limited under the lockdown are the rights to freedom of association, freedom of movement, the right to education and trade, and the right to privacy. Moreover, we are faced with a surveillance state and increased military presence on the streets.

Rights may be limited in terms of section 36 of our Constitution, when such limitation would be deemed reasonable and justifiable in an open and democratic society. And it appears that the "invisible enemy" we are "fighting" leaves us - the authorities and citizens - with few choices.

It happened suddenly, and...