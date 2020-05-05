Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Attack On Somali Army Base

Somali army confirmed on Monday that its forces killed 10 al-Shabab fighters on Sunday at one of its military bases in southern region.

The Somali National Army (SNA) said several militants were injured during a hit and run attack on SNA bases in Ceel-Salini and Barire towns in Lower Shabelle.

"The attacks were repelled. Further, 10 al-Shabab terrorists were confirmed to be killed and many injured," SNA said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The soldiers, who had been fighting along with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to stabilize the Horn of African nation, said there were no casualties suffered by SNA.

It said the security forces had degraded al-Shabab capabilities to take effective attacks in Somalia.

The allied forces have been on major offensives against the extremists in central and southern Somali regions, but the militants still hold swaths of territory in those regions, conducting ambushes and planting roadside bombs.