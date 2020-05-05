Somalia: Al-Shabaab Launches Attack On Somali Army Base

4 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali army confirmed on Monday that its forces killed 10 al-Shabab fighters on Sunday at one of its military bases in southern region.

The Somali National Army (SNA) said several militants were injured during a hit and run attack on SNA bases in Ceel-Salini and Barire towns in Lower Shabelle.

"The attacks were repelled. Further, 10 al-Shabab terrorists were confirmed to be killed and many injured," SNA said in a statement issued in Mogadishu.

The soldiers, who had been fighting along with African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) to stabilize the Horn of African nation, said there were no casualties suffered by SNA.

It said the security forces had degraded al-Shabab capabilities to take effective attacks in Somalia.

The allied forces have been on major offensives against the extremists in central and southern Somali regions, but the militants still hold swaths of territory in those regions, conducting ambushes and planting roadside bombs.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.