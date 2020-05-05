Zimbabwe: Residents Happy Over Roller Meal Distribution

5 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Ivan Zhakata

Murehwa residents have expressed satisfaction with the distribution of subsidised roller meal in their area.

This follows the supply of 30 tonnes of subsidised roller meal at Murehwa Centre on Monday by the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) as part of their programme to promote social distancing and curb the spread of COVID-19 during the purchase of the scarce staple food.

The residents said they were buying maize-meal from the black market at exorbitant prices and the product was not available in their local shops.

"I am happy to buy the maize-meal at $70 because here at Murehwa Centre only one shop is open and most basic commodities are being sold on the black market in United States dollars," said Charakupa Mukapa, one of the local residents.

Another resident Moleen Marufu echoed similar sentiments and said more deliveries of maize-meal should be made to counter the parallel market. "We are happy that we now have plenty of mealie meal in the shops," she said. "We will be happy if more mealie meal is distributed here at Murehwa Centre. We normally buy the mealie meal on the black market for as high as $260 for a 10 kg pack."

GMAZ spokesperson Mr Garikai Chaunza said 30 tonnes of subsidised roller meal was for the benefit the people of Murehwa during the lockdown.

