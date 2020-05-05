Tunisia: COVID-19 - Number of Confirmed Cases of Contamination Rises to 1,018

5 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-five cases (5 more and 30 former) of contamination by the new coronavirus were announced Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The number COVID-19 contaminations in Tunisia reaches 1,018 confirmed cases including 18 in intensive care and 47 hospitalised.

Among these patients, 406 cases of recovery and 43 cases of death have been recorded, said Monday, the Ministry of Health in a statement.

As of May 4, 447 tests have been performed including 114 on former patients, bringing to 24,853 the number of tests performed since the spread of the virus in Tunisia.

The Ministry of Health specifies that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who were in contact with confirmed cases.

Since March 22, 2020, more than 10 thousand people have been repatriated, 4,000 of whom have completed 14 days of mandatory isolation.

The same department urges citizens to respect the law and health lockdown measures and instructions in all regions of the country to limit the spread of the virus.

The distribution of confirmed cases by governorate is as follows: Tunis (229), Ariana (99), Ben Arous (97), Manouba (41), Nabeul (14), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Béja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (7), Siliana (4), Sousse (82), Monastir (39), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (8), Kasserine (9), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabès (23), Médenine (88), Tataouine (36), Gafsa (44), Tozeur (5) and Kébili (104).

Cases cured are distributed as follows: Tunis (125), Ariana (37), Ben Arous (35), Manouba (7), Nabeul (11), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (11), Béja (2), Kef (4), Sousse (38), Monastir (21), Mahdia (6), Sfax (15), Kairouan (3), Kasserine (3), Sidi Bouzid (4), Gabès (9), Médenine (45), Tataouine (10), Gafsa (7), Tozeur (3) and Kébili (7).

The 43 recorded deaths are distributed as follows Tunis (8), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (4), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (6), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Médenine (4) and Tataouine (1).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.