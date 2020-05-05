Tunisia: COVID-19 - Number of Confirmed Cases of Contamination Rises to 1,018

Tunis/Tunisia — Thirty-five cases (5 more and 30 former) of contamination by the new coronavirus were announced Monday by the Ministry of Health.

The number COVID-19 contaminations in Tunisia reaches 1,018 confirmed cases including 18 in intensive care and 47 hospitalised.

Among these patients, 406 cases of recovery and 43 cases of death have been recorded, said Monday, the Ministry of Health in a statement.

As of May 4, 447 tests have been performed including 114 on former patients, bringing to 24,853 the number of tests performed since the spread of the virus in Tunisia.

The Ministry of Health specifies that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who were in contact with confirmed cases.

Since March 22, 2020, more than 10 thousand people have been repatriated, 4,000 of whom have completed 14 days of mandatory isolation.

The same department urges citizens to respect the law and health lockdown measures and instructions in all regions of the country to limit the spread of the virus.

The distribution of confirmed cases by governorate is as follows: Tunis (229), Ariana (99), Ben Arous (97), Manouba (41), Nabeul (14), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (25), Béja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (7), Siliana (4), Sousse (82), Monastir (39), Mahdia (16), Sfax (36), Kairouan (8), Kasserine (9), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabès (23), Médenine (88), Tataouine (36), Gafsa (44), Tozeur (5) and Kébili (104).

Cases cured are distributed as follows: Tunis (125), Ariana (37), Ben Arous (35), Manouba (7), Nabeul (11), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (11), Béja (2), Kef (4), Sousse (38), Monastir (21), Mahdia (6), Sfax (15), Kairouan (3), Kasserine (3), Sidi Bouzid (4), Gabès (9), Médenine (45), Tataouine (10), Gafsa (7), Tozeur (3) and Kébili (7).

The 43 recorded deaths are distributed as follows Tunis (8), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (4), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (6), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Médenine (4) and Tataouine (1).