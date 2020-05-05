Zimbabwe: Journalists Get Protective Clothing

5 May 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Journalists from various media houses yesterday received personal protective equipment (PPE) and hand sanitisers from the Swedish Embassy in Zimbabwe to protect them from Covid-19.

The embassy donated 8 000 facemasks, 8 000 surgical latex gloves, 100 reusable protective suits and 852 bottles of hand sanitisers worth $25 000.

The PPE, which will be distributed by the Media Alliance of Zimbabwe and the Advertising Media Association, will see 25 media houses including community media outlets, benefiting.

The Herald Editor Hatred Zenenga, who was standing in for Zimpapers chief executive Mr Pikirayi Deketeke, said journalists were vulnerable to Covid-19 as they were also on the frontline, just like health workers.

He said there was need to protect journalists as they discharged their duties.

"Journalists are right there in the thick of things and on the frontline just like medical personnel, mixing, mingling and interacting and this is very dangerous in this environment," he said.

He acknowledged the assistance by the Swedish Embassy saying it would go a long way in protecting journalists as they discharged their duties.

"We believe that what has happened here will change our lives forever as we fight against this enemy. On behalf of 25 media houses that are going to receive this equipment and fellow journalists, it is my particular honour to thank the Swedish Embassy, Media Institute of Southern Africa, International Media Support and all the other partners including ADMA, for this gesture of supporting journalists at the frontline.

"We hope and trust that it is not the end, but just the beginning," said Zenenga.

Zimpapers was the first media company to provide PPE for its workers.

MAZ chairperson Mr Thabani Moyo added that while the Zimbabwean media was confronted with the threat of Covid-19, they were also affected by the economic environment in the country.

He urged the Government to assist media institutions, arguing that just like political parties were supported for their role in promoting democracy, media institutions also deserved support for their role in promoting development.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.