Sudan: Government Spokesman Expresses Thanks and Appreciation for Egyptian Support

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, the spokesman of the government, Faisal Mohamed Salih, expressed Sudan's thanks and appreciation for the support provided by the Egyptian government in support of efforts to ward off the corona virus pandemic in the country.

The minister extended in a press statement today, thanks and appreciations in the name of the government and people of Sudan, to its brotherly the Arab Republic of Egypt, for the important gesture of sending supports to Sudan, which reflects the depth of relations between the two countries.

He noted in his statement that four military aircrafts had arrived at Khartoum airport this afternoon carrying the first batch of aid that the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, has directed to the government and people of Sudan.

The statement said that the member of the Sovereign Council, Professor Seddig Tawer, Al- Sheikh Khidr, the Senior Adviser of the Prime Minister and Ambassador Seddig Abdul Aziz, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, were at reception of the Egyptian support at Khartoum Airport.

The statement said that the Egyptian aid included several thousand of personal protection vests for medical personnel, equipment for medical laboratories, sterilizers, drugs and intravenous solutions, sterilization devices, equipment and other devices for countering the pandemic.

The Spokesman thanked the staff of the Egyptian embassy in Khartoum, under the leadership of His Excellency Ambassador Hossam Issa, for their efforts in providing these urgent needs to the medical and health sector for the combating of the corona virus pandemic in Sudan.