Sudan: Dr. Hamdouck Phone Calls President Salva Kiir

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk made a phone call today with the President of the State of South Sudan, Lieutenant-General Salva Kiir Mayardit, during which the they discussed the progressing bilateral relations between the two countries and ways of enhancing them further for the serves of the common interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Prime Minister Hamdouk and president Kiir tackled during their phone call the common interest and keenness of the two countries on the developed relations that unite the two brotherly countries, and the necessity for doing everything to sustain them.

The two sides have also discussed the recent incidents happened in the area of Abyei, and affirmed the need for strict and swift intervention to reach a comprehensive solution to end the conflict in the area during the coming days.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved.

