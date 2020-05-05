Sudan: For First Time in Two Decades U.S. Agrees to Nomination of Sudan Ambassador

Khartoum — The nomination of the Sudan f ambassador in Washington was accepted for the first time in two decades, as the Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced its reception to the approval of the administration of President Donald Trump to nominate Dr. Nour Eddine Satti as an extraordinary ambassador and commissioner of the Republic of Sudan to the United States of America.

It was during the visit of the Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouck to the United States, following the success of the December Tevolution and the removal of the June regime, and in December 2019 the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has announced that the United States and Sudan will exchange ambassadors for the first time in more than two decades.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry stated in its press circular that the approval comes within the framework of normalization of the Sudanese-American diplomatic relations and raising them to the level of ambassadors, after it was confined to the level of Chargé d'Affaires for more than 23 due to the policies of the past era.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that it continues to work hard to achieve the goals of the revolution and restore the Sudan's international position in order to play its hoped-for role in pride in exchanging interests with friendly and brotherly countries to serve the people's revolution for freedom, dignity, equality, prosperity and justice.

Foreign Minister Pompeo had said at the time that the decision to upgrade diplomatic representation was a meaningful step forward in strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Sudan.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pompeo had specifically referred to the reforms made and which he described as "huge" and for which the transitional government in Sudan had initiated.

It is worth noting that the relations between the two countries were at the level of ambassadors until about 1996, when America closed its embassy in Khartoum due to what it described as fears of terrorist acts, and when it reopened it in Khartoum in 2002, it reduced representation to the level of charge d'affaires in instead of the ambassador.

The Foreign Ministry statement said that Washington's agreement to re-raise the level of representation to the level of ambassador "comes within the framework of normalizing Sudanese-American diplomatic relations and raising them to the level of ambassadors", after it was confined to the level of charge d'affaires "because of the policies of the past regime."