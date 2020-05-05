Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Phone Calls Egyptian Counterpart

4 May 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk made a phone call with his counterpart the Prime Minister of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, Moustafa Madbouly, through which he thanked the brotherly Egyptian people and their leadership for the great support they provided to the Sudan as a contribution in the fight against the corona pandemic.

The Egyptian support arrived through four military aircraft including thousands of personal protection vests, laboratory equipment, sterilizers, medications, intravenous solutions, sterilizers, and various medical equipment and devices.

Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk also stressed the strategic and historical and depth of relations between the two countries.

On his part, the Egyptian Prime Minister has indicated the strategic relations between the two countries, noting that the Egyptian people will spare no effort in providing all kinds of support to Sudan to combat the pandemic.

