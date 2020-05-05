Somalia: Kenyan Authorities Raise Alarm of Citizens Sneaking in to Somalia for Prayers

4 May 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Kenyan authorities have raised alarm over high number sneaking into Somalia to perform Taraweeh -- nightly prayers.

Government officials are also looking out for the trend in border counties such a Wajir and Garissa.

Wajir has reported two Covid-19 cases, which were imported from Somalia. The two traders, who hail from Garissa, had travelled for a livestock trading trip before they were intercepted by security agencies in Diff, at the Kenya-Somalia border, on their way back to Kenya.

Kenya shares a long porous border with Somalia, making it difficult for security teams and disease surveillance teams to track all new entrants into the region.

Mandera County Commissioner Onesmus Kyatha said those found sneaking out to Somalia for the prayer would be placed under forced quarantine at their own cost and later prosecuted.

