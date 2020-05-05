South Africa: COVID-19's Bonus to the Proteas - Faf's Fire's Been Rekindled

5 May 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to put various sporting codes' respective futures in peril, embattled South African cricket has surprisingly been granted a reprieve on certain fronts.

Last month, Jacques Faul, Cricket South Africa's acting chief executive, said that the timing of the outbreak on local soil had been relatively fortuitous as the domestic season was nearing its conclusion anyway.

The Proteas' lack of planned activity also meant there would be no gaping holes in the federation's already watertight budget, meaning local cricketers have been spared pay cuts ... for now.

Then, on Monday, Faf du Plessis reinforced supporters' hope that the suspension of play would actually delay a second wave of high-profile international retirements.

Dale Steyn has previously intimated that his current inactivity might see him go on for a little while longer.

In Du Plessis' case, lockdown has merely stroked his fire again.

"I still love playing for the Proteas and being involved," he said.

"I still see myself adding huge value. Not at any stage did it cross my mind to sign any overseas deals. I'm still very keen to play for the Proteas in all three formats."

The general expectation has been that the 35-year-old veteran, still considered the kingpin of South Africa's reasonably inexperienced batting order, would've called it a day at the conclusion of this year's ICC World T20 in Australia.

A new national contract - awarded in April - though would suggest Du Plessis is going to stick things out.

And, even if there have been signs of the Proteas' batters stepping up in his absence, his experience and proven class would make him an ideal anchor, particularly if the rookies' initial magic begins to wane.

"The hunger is still there. It's massive factor for any player," said Du Plessis.

"Lockdown has been a period of rest for me, for my body and mind. But it's also encouraging to me that I missed playing so much. That means I still love playing the game. I miss being out there, I miss batting, I miss training. I can't wait to get back out there."

- Compiled by Heinz Schenk

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.