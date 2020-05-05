South Africa: Sell in May Even Though You Can't Go Away - Are Stock Markets Coming Down to Earth?

analysis

Stock market investors traded in their optimism for a more realistic outlook as we headed into May, selling off equities on corporate earnings and economic concerns. It may be a blessing in disguise. Equities were disconnecting from the economic realities at home -- PMI business activity plummeted more than 83% in April -- and abroad, first-quarter growth in the US and Europe is already well into negative territory.

As stock markets rallied sharply during April, they diverged further and further from the economic realities facing countries around the world.

By the end of the month, the optimistic tone of equity investors was in complete contrast with growth and business activity statistics that confirmed even the most pessimistic views of how deep and painful the shutdowns could prove to be.

South Africa got its first bitter taste of the economic ramifications of the full lockdown yesterday when the Absa Purchasing Manager's Index was released yesterday. The Business Activity Index fell a staggering 83.4% month-on-month and more than 30% year-on-year to 5.1 in April, confirming a complete economic meltdown.

Offshore, first-quarter GDP decreases ranged from the US GDP contraction of 4.8%, Europe's negative 3.8% and Hong Kong's 8.9% decline. In Europe,...