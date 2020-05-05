Nigeria: COVID-19 - 14 Health Workers Infected in Katsina

4 May 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abubakar Ahmadu Maishanu

The Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, on Monday said 14 health workers are among the 75 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Mr Masari told journalists that out of these cases, six have been discharged from the isolation centre in the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

He said among the infected health workers, 10 were medical personnel from the Federal Medical Centre while the other four are from private clinics.

The governor said of the 37 recently confirmed cases, "only one is from Daura while the others are from Katsina."

'Lockdown' on Emir's palace

On Monday, armed security personnel reportedly locked down the palace of the Emir of Daura following the violation of the physical distancing directive observed in the palace.

Thousands of residents had trooped to the emir's palace to receive some palliatives being distributed to cushion the effects of the lockdown.

On the development, the governor said "there was nothing wrong with the action (lockdown) adding that it was done to check the spread of COVID.

He also said the government would strengthen the lockdown in Katsina and Daura "as compliance was negligible".

He assured that the government would increase spots where residents can purchase food items and medicines and the government will also provide frontline health workers with protective items.

Mr Masari also appealed to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control to consider providing a testing centre in the state.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.