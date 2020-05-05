Eritrea: More Support to Disadvantaged Families

4 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — The administrative areas of Tselot, Lamza and Adi-Guadad, Central region, extended material support to disadvantaged citizens in their areas.

The residents of Tselot administrative area extended stable food worth 123 thousand to 240 families while the Ministry of Defense Kehawta office extended support to 65 families.

Likewise, 13 nationals residing inside the country and abroad have also decided that the 36 families that have rented their houses in Tselot to live free of rental payment ranging from 1 to 2 months.

In related news, the residents of Lamza and Adi-Guaedad administrative areas extended food items and sanitation material to 97 and 75 families respectively and 10 house owners allowed 23 families renting their houses to live free of charge.

Eight nationals inside the country and abroad also decided that the 27 families renting their houses in Sembel to live free of rental payment.

A number of nationals in Edaga Hamus administrative areas have also taken similar initiative to families renting their houses.

