Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals in Scandinavian Countries

Asmara — Eritrean Nationals residing in the Scandinavian countries extended additional 1 million Kroner financial contribution totaling 6 million and three thousand Kroner.

Accordingly, the Norway branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women contributed 100 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Kristiansand 57 thousand kroner, YPFDJ organization in Bergen 35 thousand and 100 Kroner, St. Michael Church in Stavanger 25 thousand Kroner, PFDJ organization in Denmark 29 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Hogdalen, Sweden 20 thousand Kroner, National Union of Eritrean Women in Denmark 15 thousand Kroner, national committee in Denmark 15 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Valden and its environment in Denmark 15 thousand Kroner, Eritrean community in Lund 20 thousand Kroner, PFDJ organization in Lund 10 thousand Kroner, YPFDJ organization in Malme 10 thousand Kroner and women nationals in Almhult in Sweden 5 thousand and 65 Kroner.

In related news, Eritrean nationals in Australia and New Zealand contributed additional 30 thousand Dollars totaling 188 thousand and 600 Dollars.

Likewise, four nationals residing in Melbourne decided that the six families renting their houses in Asmara and Keren to stay free of rental payment ranging from one to three months.