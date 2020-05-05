Eritrea: President Isaias Visited Development Sites in Oromia Region

4 May 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed visited today, 4 May a number of agricultural and water development projects in the Zuway area of the Oromia Regional State.

The visit was also attended by Mr. Gedu Endargachew, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Eng. Silesh Bekele, Minister of Water, Irrigation and Energy and Mr. Hailemariam Desalegn, former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The two leaders also held further discussion on bilateral cooperation and regional issues of interest to the two countries.

