Somalia: Govt Thanks Turkey for Medical Aid to Fight COVID-19

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to thank his country's continued assistance.

Medical aid from Turkey has arrived in Mogadishu as Somalia is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has killed 32 people and infected 722 since last month.

The Second part of the medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the COVID-19 outbreak delivered to Somalia via Turkish Armed Forces aircraft.

Somalia received a shipment of ventilators, test kits, medical supplies, masks, overalls & materials from Turkey to support us against COVID__19.

President Farmajo said his country is grateful to the Gov't & People of Turkey for standing with Somalis during this crisis.