Somalia: Govt Thanks Turkey for Medical Aid to Fight COVID-19

4 May 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to thank his country's continued assistance.

Medical aid from Turkey has arrived in Mogadishu as Somalia is struggling to contain the spread of COVID-19 that has killed 32 people and infected 722 since last month.

The Second part of the medical aid supplies, prepared at the direction of President Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for use against the COVID-19 outbreak delivered to Somalia via Turkish Armed Forces aircraft.

Somalia received a shipment of ventilators, test kits, medical supplies, masks, overalls & materials from Turkey to support us against COVID__19.

President Farmajo said his country is grateful to the Gov't & People of Turkey for standing with Somalis during this crisis.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nigeria to Evacuate Over 700 Citizens From U.S.
How Boko Haram Sustains Operations Through Trade in Smoked Fish

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.