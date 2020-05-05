Liberia: Rep. Dopoh Donates Food, Supplies Worth Us$10, 000

By Bridgett Milton

The office of Montserrado County District Three Representative, Francis S. Dopoh, has donated humanitarian and health supplies to River Gee County in the amount of US$10,000.00.

Itemsdonated include 500 bags of rice and assorted ingredients, disinfectants, face marks, face shields, and other medical materials to be distributed to health centers and health workers, quarantine and isolation centers, security operations at the borders, the disabled community, widows, teachers, other vulnerable persons and senior citizens.

Representative Dopohis at the same time recommending that a seed fund be opened in River Gee County and that a reputable person from each chiefdom should serve on a fund advisory committee that would appoint a fund coordinator to implement projects in the county.

Making the donation over the weekend in River Gee, Rep. Dopoh said he and his family have also provided a seed fund of US$2,000.00.

The donation came at the time when citizens of District Three comprising Tuobo, Webbo, Nyenebo, Sarbo, Glaro, Kitaebo, Kayilibo, Deobo, Getu, Nyetianbo, and Klibo lack face marks and food to stay at home and observe social distancing.

The River Gee County lawmaker added that during times like these personal support done individually, though welcoming, sometimes due to scarcity may create an impression of one being selective.

"As a way of making greater and collective humanitarian impact in the lives of our people, especially during a pandemic that juxtaposes with a non-harvest season, we are building consensus that we all create A Covid-19 Humanitarian Pool Fund that will be managed by reputable citizens", he suggested.

The Lawmaker also acknowledged a pledge of US$300.00 from one Mr. Leo Cummings towards the effort, and inclined to direct said amount to the Fund when it is received.

"We are confident that it can be done collectively in a responsible, transparent and accountable way, such that every contribution is fully disclosed and accounted for", he emphasized. Editing by Jonathan Browne