Liberia: Cab Wants Government's Commitment

4 May 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

-towards visually-impaired people in society

The Christian Association of the Blind or CAB, a group that seeks the welfare of visually-impaired citizens here calls on the governing Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) to demonstrate commitment by working towards improving the lives of all Liberians, particularly financing the development needs of the blind population.

The CAB in a statement issued by its National President/CEO Beyan G. Kota over the weekend, recalled that from time memorial, the blind in Liberia continue to confront discrimination and neglect with continuous widening of the gap between the haves and the haves-not.

It calls for government's intervention to narrow such disparity.Mr. Kota said the Biblical assertion that the poor you shall have with "you always," should not be an excuse to do nothing about helping the poor.

He said those who are in position of trust are under obligation to do their part to empowering citizens who by their loss of sight, are rendered disadvantaged by the way society is structured.

He noted that the prevailing economic state of affairs in Liberia has increased the vulnerability of an already vulnerable sector of the population,as majority of those with disabilities, especially visually- impaired pupils who pursue education for a brighter future go to bed hungry while blind children who live with impoverished family members are with little or no hope of receiving a fitting meal.

CEO Beyan G. Kota-Editing by Jonathan Browne

