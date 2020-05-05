Liberia: USAID Market to Identify With Less Fortunate

In an effort to identify with persons living with dissibilities in Liberia, the Superintendent for Operations of the USAID market on Water Street Madam Cecelia G. Wuduwelh discloses plan by the market to identify with less forutunate people in several parts of Central Monrovia thru distribution of locally produced food.

She said the market decided to reach out to less fortunate people because they are unable during this health risis to find food for themselves.

Speaking to reporters over the weekend in Monrovia, Madam Wuduwelh lamented that she is saddened to see hundreds of less fortunate people in streets corners with their children that supposed to be at home to avoid contracting the Corona virus begging for survival.

She said the market intends to distribute some locally-produced food stuff to the less fortunate as its way of sharing love and affection to those with disabilities.

According to her, it is about time goodwill Liberians and organizations with capacity to provide some assistance to the unprivilaged, to do so, indicating that doing so would prevent them from leaving their respective homes and localities to beg for alms in the streets, risking they and their children's lives.

She also called on local and international humanitarian organizations in the country to take note of people who cannot afford to feed themselves during the Coronavirus pandemic charactersied by State of Emergency and lockdown.

She added the market will set up a committee to identify organizations that are in need that would benefit from the goodwill gesture when the arrangement for distribution is finalized.

Meanwhile, the USAID market under the leadership of Madam Sando Johnson is commending the government for the cordial working relationship that witnessed the decongestion of several markets across Monrovia and its environs, which it describes as being in the right direction.Editing by Jonathan Browne