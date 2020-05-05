Liberia: Pres. Weah Yet to Be Tested

-Deputy Press Secretary

Deputy Presidential Press Secretary Smith Toby says President George Manneh Weah is yet to be tested for coronavirus, saying the public will be informed once the president decides to go for a test.

He told local broadcaster OK FM Monday afternoon, 4 May that the president's decision to run a test for Covid will be advised by his health advisor, informing listeners that the president is yet to experience anything about covid. Mr. Toby however notes that it was bad that it was reported that the president was positive of Covid - 19 without his test being done.

There have been growing concerns in recent times following claims on social media that the president may have been exposed to the virus following positive test results of some of his cabinet officials including Justice Minister Cllr. Musa Dean and Information Minister Eugene Nagbe.

The officials and several defense and joint security chiefs were tested for Covid - 19 because they were part of a joint security meeting on 11 April attended by the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) Director Marcus Soko who later died of the virus.According to Mr. Toby, the president will run his test, but adds that the decision as to when, will be made by the president.

Once the health authorities deem it fit, Toby asserts that the president will grant their request to go for testing, adding that this thing about Covid is not about status, but it's about people's health.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Press Secretary says the Executive is happy that Liberians are concerned about their president, as he explains that what the president has done is to restrict movement around his office and home in observance of all health protocols.He clarifies that there's no fear in health officials in advising the president to be tested, saying the president is okay.