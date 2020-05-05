Liberia: Acf Church Reaches Out to Members, Residents

The Apostolic Christian Fellowship (ACF) a local congregation in Nyan ford Town Community, Gardnersville Township outside Monrovia has joined the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, distributing food and non-food items to its members and community dwellers.

Assistant Pastor Rev. Kaffa B. Teah speaking over the weekend said, the sharing is the church's own way of identifying with its members and the community, indicating that there has never been a time when Liberians' lives were at risk than this particular moment.

"We came to identify with you; this is an initial contribution. We also envision if the crisis escalates, we will lobby to get more supplies," Rev. Teah told the beneficiaries.

He lauded both the media and the Liberian government for the level of support in responding to the COVID-19 threat, and promised to support the government's effort.

For his part, the Pastor-In-Charge of the ACF Church, Rev.Lawrence Feteku, cautioned Liberians to take the coronavirus protective messages very serious stressing, that Liberians can defeat the virus completely only if they abide by protocols from health authorities.

Receiving the items on behalf of the church and community members, Mr. Samuel Doe thanked the church for its kind gesture and appealed to all people of goodwill to emulate the good example of the ACF Church.Liberia has recorded 155 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 18 deaths and 58 persons recovered. Editing by Jonathan Browne