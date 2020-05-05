Tunisia: 26 More Cases of Recovery From COVID-19 At Monastir Lockdown Centre (Statement)

4 May 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 at the specific lockdown centre of Monastir has reached a total of 117 cases, after the 26 cases of recovery of patients from the governorates of Kébili, Tataouine, Tunis, Manouba and Ben Arous, said Regional Director of Health in Monastir, Mohamed Moncef Houani.

Since its opening on April 4, 2020, the centre has hosted 272 people from 20 governorates.

A permanent medical and paramedical team, an ambulance and a team in charge of disinfection and sterilisation have been made available to the centre which houses people who tested positive with COVID-19.

Security units ensure the security of the special lockdown centre in Monastir and other mandatory isolation centres in the region.

