Liberia: Ael Buttresses Call for Anti COVID-19 Fight

As a way of responding to the government's call for local organizations to join the fight against COVID-19, the Association of Evangelicals of Liberia (AEL), a faith-based organization, has responded swiftly by providing sanitary materials and food items for several residents in Rivercess, Bong, and Montserrado Counties.

AEL Secretary-General, James Cooper said in order for his organization to participate in battling the virus, they have become involved in training their staffs to carry out more awareness and provide extension services to several smallholder farmers.

"Our organization as well reprinted posters carrying messages approved by the World Health Organization, (WHO) and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL)," he stated.

According to the AEL Secretary-General, these posters were shared with the communities to ensure that inhabitants are educated on the spread of the virus.

"We have engaged 52 communities in Bong from three districts including Zota, Panta, and Jorquelleh with COVID-19 prevention awareness," he said.

The AEL, according to its Secretary-General, focuses on providing food to vulnerable persons in Montserrado.

Rev. Cooper also stated that they are contemplating providing safe and clean drinking water for communities in the same county.

"Clean and safe water is crucial in the fight against COVID-19," he added.

Meanwhile, he said that AEL intends to reach 144 vulnerable persons within Montserrado with the distribution of food and non-food items in days to come.

The Sexual Gender-Based Violence Officer, of AEL Weedor Watson, stated that with support from Tearfund, 18 communities within Montserrado are expected to benefit from their assistance.

Madam Watson said besides the provision of the food and non-food items, her organization will continue to provide awareness on COVI-19.