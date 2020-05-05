Uganda's Virus Recoveries Rise to 55 As Entebbe Hospital Discharges Three People

Three more people who previously tested positive for coronavirus have been discharged from Entebbe Grade B hospital after recovery.

This brings Uganda's total number of recoveries to 55.

They are said to have tested negative twice after treatment.

Ms Roselyn Mutonyi, a principal nurse at Entebbe hospital said,"we have discharged three and we are remaining with three; a truck driver and a conductor and a Ugandan."

However, doctors said they would continue observing them for more 14 days.

Dr Chris Nsereko, the head of the medical team at the facility said so far 29 COVID-19 patients have been discharged from then facility.

The three patients still admitted to the facility are reportedly stable and recovering.

Dr Nsereko said the 52 patients who were earlier discharged are being followed up in their respective communities.

"We have what we call a discharge protocol which entails what to do when we discharge these patients. We continue to follow them in their communities with the help of psycho-social workers. We also continue to observe them for any recurrences of symptoms and also look at their social lives and educate the community about them. Most importantly, we follow them indefinitely and we are always in constant contact," he said.

This comes just hours after Uganda on Sunday registered one new Covid-19 case bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 89.

The new case is a 39-year-old Kenyan driver who arrived in the country through Malaba. The case was confirmed out of the 2729 samples of truck drivers.

Meanwhile as the additional 21-day virus induced lockdown nears its expiration on Tuesday, President Museveni is expected to address the nation this evening to give guidance on the way forward.