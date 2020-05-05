Uganda: UK-Ugandans Offer Own Salaries for COVID-19 Aid

Ugandans living in the UK have offered to donate part of their salaries to the national Covid-19 taskforce in order to boost government's capacity to respond to emergencies occasioned by the pandemic.

The team comprises Ugandans who reside in Oxford and London and are employed in the UK public service.

The idea to give part of their salaries follows their earlier donation last week of relief food to street children in Kampala. At least 298 street children have already benefitted from the maize flour which they received at various designated centres in Kampala.

On April 27, Ms Marion Rebecca Ndawula, the coordinator of the Ugandan diaspora in the UK, wrote to the national response taskforce saying the Ugandan Diaspora are involved in the frontline of attending to this global pandemic and felt touched to respond to the situation back home.

"In the UK, we have experienced firsthand the farreaching disastrous effects of Covid-19 in various ways. Since we are at the sharp end and the forefront of this fight, we have experienced the pain, suffering and death as brought forth by Covid-19. And we have seen that this coronavirus neither discriminates against the rich nor the poor. But one glaring fact is that the poor are hit and are worst affected," she said.

Though Ms Ndawula did not disclose how much contribution each member will make, she said this will depend on how much each person earns.

"In light of the President offering part of his salary as a public servant, we also decided to emulate the spirit of philanthropy to donate a small part of our salaries towards Uganda's effort to addressing the effects of Covid-19 especially in coming to the aid of those in dire need," she said.

Ms Ndawula also said the focus of their donation is on street children who are struggling to survive during the lockdown. She said their donation is not in a way taking away responsibilities from other individuals and organisations who have been helping the children, but complimenting their efforts to ensure the street children have something to feed on.

She said many organisations have made a big contribution to these children but more needs to be done to make their future brighter.

"We would like to note that our partial salary donation is a follow-on and an addition to our initial contribution of food for the street-children in gazetted shelters around Kampala. We hope to make a further donation of food to the street kids in due course.

Our contribution is modest but it's only a small gesture of support towards Uganda's effort to help and assist those in abject need," Ms Ndawula said in the letter.

Last week, the Ugandans in the UK donated 320 bags of maize flour which were delivered to the street children by the group's country coordinator, Maj (Rtd) Julius Rubahimbya.

Many Ugandans in other foreign countries have joined their UK colleagues to support the Covid-19 relief efforts in Uganda and have pledged contributions.

Locally, a number of Ugandans and companies, both local and foreign, have made contributions to support the government effort to combat Covid-19.

Uganda has 88 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 52 recoveries. While the country has managed to keep local infections minimal, the latest cases have been of truck drivers from neighbouring countries.